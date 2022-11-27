Cyclist dies after vehicle knocks him down

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

A cyclist was crushed to death in a road accident on National Highway No. 54 near Thathian Mahantan village on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Veer Singh (55), a resident of the same Thathian Mahantan village. Harbhajan Kaur, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, informed here on Saturday that her father-in-law had left home on his cycle to the village market.

He was undue late and she along with Nishan Singh, her neighbour, launched a search and came to the highway. They saw Veer Singh lying on the road with serious head injuries. Veer Singh was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sarhali.

Veer Singh was referred to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police team led by ASI Baldev Raj from Sarhali police station visited the spot and registered a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC in this regard.

ASI Baldev Raj said the police has launched a move to locate the vehicle that had knocked down Veer Singh.