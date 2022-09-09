Daduwal meets injured Nihangs in hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Baljit Singh Daduwal today visited the Nihangs who were injured following a clash between them and followers of the Dera Radha Soami sect at Beas over grazing of cattle on the latter’s premises on September 4. Daduwal visited them in the hospital here.

Daduwal urged the Punjab Government to intervene and defuse the tension between the Nihang sect and Dera Beas to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. He said his purpose was to know about their well-being and the root cause behind the incident. He said he would meet the Dera Beas representatives too.

Besides a cop, over 10 persons from both sides were injured in the clash. At present, no arrest has been made and the police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 307 (murder bid), 332 (assault to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 336 (rash act endangering human life) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

“This Nihang sect (Baba Pala Singh) has been taking care of stray cows for a long time, but never entered into any quarrel with Dera Beas followers. The Nihang Singhs told me that they had no dispute with Dera Beas. Under what circumstances did it happen was a matter of investigation. The Punjab Government should get it probed. Those responsible for the clash be taken into confidence so that such incidents do not take place again,” he said.