Campus notes

Dairy Farming Training for Women

Dairy Farming Training for Women

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A two-week training programme for women on dairy farming is being organised by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Khalsa College Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) here. More than 30 students will get the training regarding the nurturing of animals, their feeding, breeding, management, reproduction and disease control, informed Principal, Dr HK Verma. Dr Verma said under the programme the importance of agriculture and veterinary streams will also be highlighted. The trainees will also be provided practical training on how to restrain animals, first aid medication along with basic health parameters to differentiate between healthy and sick animals. Dr SK Nagpal in his welcome speech mentioned the brief history of KCVAS and how a tie-up between CEDSI and KCVAS is being materialised to provide training on dairy farming skills.

Int'l turban tying contest

Over 400 youngsters will take part in the International Turban Tying and Awareness competition at Sri Guru Harkrishan International Public School on Sunday. Male and female between the age group of 10 to 25 years will take part in the competition. Kes Sambhal Parchar Sanstha, a registered trust at Amritsar, having units in Punjab and Delhi, which has been engaged in fulfilling its various social, educational, spiritual and religious objectives during the last 24 years, is organising the contest. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, SJS Pall, former Income Tax Commissioner, informed that top 50 rankers will be given prizes. The topper will be honoured as Dastar-e-Khalsa with Rs 50,000 in cash, a citation and a set of books on general and spiritual subjects on April 13, marking the festival of Baisakhi.

Global Premier League concludes

The second and the concluding day of the Global Premier League 2022 being played at the Global Group of Institutes saw two semi finals and the final of the league at the Global Cricket grounds. The first semi final was played between the teams of HMCT and Pharmacy which turned out to be a one sided affair with Pharmacy team succumbing to a fine bowling attack and were trounced by seven wickets by HMCT team. The second semi-final played between B.Tech. CSE and B.Tech. Civil Engineering, teams turned out to be a treat for the spectators as both the teams played with zeal and concentration. B.Tech. CSE team chased the target of 71 runs put up by B.Tech. Civil Engineering team in 9.3 overs to cement their place in the final. In the final played between B.Tech. CSE and HMCT teams in which CSE team batting first set a target of 97 runs for HMCT and the HMCT team while chasing achieved the target on the last ball of the match to win by 8 wickets and retain the GPL Trophy. Jatinder Kumar captain of HMCT who scored 49 runs remained unbeaten was declared ‘Man of the Tournament’.

Students, parents counselled

About 50 education and immigration institutions from Canada, the UK, Australia and the USA participated in a mega education fair held in the city. The fair, inaugurated by actor and singer Satinder Satti, was organised to facilitate students, who wanted to study overseas, but had apprehensions due to the pandemic situation. Satti expressed concern regarding many forgeries by student visa agents in Punjab and lack of knowledge in guiding students to choose the right college and course. She advised students to take an informed decision and not fall for short-cuts or easy routes to pursue higher education overseas. Most students coming to the mega education fair were looking for advice on the changed rules and regulations in immigration, and preferred education destination post pandemic. Himanshu Barthwal, CEO, Admission Overseas, said, “We have counselled more than 300 students and parents attending the event to resolve their queries related to study abroad. Punjab has one of the highest numbers of students who want to pursue overseas education. After the pandemic, the apprehensions, rightly so, have increased and so, we have set up this one-stop platform to simplify things for them.” TNS

Alumni meet organised

Tarn Taran: Local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College organised its alumni meet in which a number of old students expressed their desire to financially help some of the needy students of the college to carry on their college fees and other expenses. Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla, Principal of the college in his address expressed his pleasure over the step of the old students. Students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

6
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

9
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

10
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN

Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...

CWC meets today to discuss debacle

Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle

After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services