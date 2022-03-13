Dairy Farming Training for Women

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A two-week training programme for women on dairy farming is being organised by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Khalsa College Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) here. More than 30 students will get the training regarding the nurturing of animals, their feeding, breeding, management, reproduction and disease control, informed Principal, Dr HK Verma. Dr Verma said under the programme the importance of agriculture and veterinary streams will also be highlighted. The trainees will also be provided practical training on how to restrain animals, first aid medication along with basic health parameters to differentiate between healthy and sick animals. Dr SK Nagpal in his welcome speech mentioned the brief history of KCVAS and how a tie-up between CEDSI and KCVAS is being materialised to provide training on dairy farming skills.

Int'l turban tying contest

Over 400 youngsters will take part in the International Turban Tying and Awareness competition at Sri Guru Harkrishan International Public School on Sunday. Male and female between the age group of 10 to 25 years will take part in the competition. Kes Sambhal Parchar Sanstha, a registered trust at Amritsar, having units in Punjab and Delhi, which has been engaged in fulfilling its various social, educational, spiritual and religious objectives during the last 24 years, is organising the contest. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, SJS Pall, former Income Tax Commissioner, informed that top 50 rankers will be given prizes. The topper will be honoured as Dastar-e-Khalsa with Rs 50,000 in cash, a citation and a set of books on general and spiritual subjects on April 13, marking the festival of Baisakhi.

Global Premier League concludes

The second and the concluding day of the Global Premier League 2022 being played at the Global Group of Institutes saw two semi finals and the final of the league at the Global Cricket grounds. The first semi final was played between the teams of HMCT and Pharmacy which turned out to be a one sided affair with Pharmacy team succumbing to a fine bowling attack and were trounced by seven wickets by HMCT team. The second semi-final played between B.Tech. CSE and B.Tech. Civil Engineering, teams turned out to be a treat for the spectators as both the teams played with zeal and concentration. B.Tech. CSE team chased the target of 71 runs put up by B.Tech. Civil Engineering team in 9.3 overs to cement their place in the final. In the final played between B.Tech. CSE and HMCT teams in which CSE team batting first set a target of 97 runs for HMCT and the HMCT team while chasing achieved the target on the last ball of the match to win by 8 wickets and retain the GPL Trophy. Jatinder Kumar captain of HMCT who scored 49 runs remained unbeaten was declared ‘Man of the Tournament’.

Students, parents counselled

About 50 education and immigration institutions from Canada, the UK, Australia and the USA participated in a mega education fair held in the city. The fair, inaugurated by actor and singer Satinder Satti, was organised to facilitate students, who wanted to study overseas, but had apprehensions due to the pandemic situation. Satti expressed concern regarding many forgeries by student visa agents in Punjab and lack of knowledge in guiding students to choose the right college and course. She advised students to take an informed decision and not fall for short-cuts or easy routes to pursue higher education overseas. Most students coming to the mega education fair were looking for advice on the changed rules and regulations in immigration, and preferred education destination post pandemic. Himanshu Barthwal, CEO, Admission Overseas, said, “We have counselled more than 300 students and parents attending the event to resolve their queries related to study abroad. Punjab has one of the highest numbers of students who want to pursue overseas education. After the pandemic, the apprehensions, rightly so, have increased and so, we have set up this one-stop platform to simplify things for them.” TNS

Alumni meet organised

Tarn Taran: Local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College organised its alumni meet in which a number of old students expressed their desire to financially help some of the needy students of the college to carry on their college fees and other expenses. Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla, Principal of the college in his address expressed his pleasure over the step of the old students. Students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.