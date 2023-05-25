Dairy owner shot at, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Three persons shot at a dairy owner in Kohala village falling under the Lopoke police station area here yesterday.

The victim, identified as Kirpal Singh, suffered bullet injuries on his leg. The suspects, identified as Balraj Singh, Gindu and Bunty, all residents of the same village, managed to flee from the spot.

The victim alleged that after he closed the dairy, Balraj Singh called him near the village pond. When he reached there, the suspects started abusing him.

He said Balraj took out a pistol and fired at him. Three bullets hit his left leg. He ran away from the spot to save himself.

The police have registered a case of murder bid and under the Arms Act against three suspects. Further investigations have been initiated into the matter.