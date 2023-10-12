Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Around six armed persons shot at a dairy owner in a looting bid at Sultanwind village here this morning. The robbers came in an SUV and had covered their faces with black cloth.

The victim, identified as Balkar Singh, was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to stable. The bullet pierced through his waist area. A police team reached the spot and started investigations.

Gagandeep Singh, son of the victim, said around 7am, his father had gone to open the dairy located on the backside of the house. He said his father returned home soon with several unknown miscreants pointing pistols at him. They entered the house and held all family members hostage and entered a room with his father. They asked him to hand over whatever the family had.

A few minutes later, they heard a gunshot and the robbers fled the spot leaving his father injured in the room. He said they took him to hospital for treatment.

Paramjit Kaur, wife of Balkar Singh, said she was sleeping in the room when a couple of persons carrying pistols entered the room. They pulled her out of the room and took her to a side with the family. She said all family members, including women and children, were sleeping at that time. They shot her husband and fled the house.

Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Sultanwind police station, said Balkar Singh tried to resist the robbery bid and scuffled with the robbers which led to firing. He was injured in the firing. He said investigations was underway to verify if the accused had taken away anything.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khushbir Kaur said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators.