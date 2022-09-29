'Dakhalandazi' highlights issues faced by women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

Women have often been on the receiving end of patriarchy, decades of being told how to live their life not just by men but also women and what to make of it. This interference at personal, professional and social contexts, is why despite the progression of feminist movements, gender equality has remained a distant dream. Iran protests or the Karnataka Hijab controversy can be taken as the recent examples.

Sharing her thoughts on gender equality, feminism and social disparity, Nikita Azaad, a PhD scholar in History in Oxford and an author, talked about her latest book “Dakhalandazi” (interference), a collection of essays.

Hosted by the Majha House, Nikita was in conversation with Dr Gurpratap Singh and Amy Singh, podcaster and poet. Nikita did her master’s in women’s studies as a Rhodes scholar and also in history of science, medicine and technology from Oxford.

As a well-known writer, she was also listed for the Nan Shepherd Prize for her book on human-nonhuman relationships. The title of the book quite explanatory, Nikita said although the word “dakhal” would have sufficed, she felt that it needed to be elaborated.