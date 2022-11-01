Dal Khalsa to hold march to mark '84 riots on Nov 3

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

The Dal Khalsa has announced that it will observe 38 years of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by organising a ‘march’ in Kapurthala on November 3. The march will highlight the state-sponsored violence unleashed on Sikhs in November 1984 in Delhi and other states, the role of leaders in engineering the carnage, the mockery of justice and the failure of the United Nations in holding this country accountable for the killings.

The Dal Khalsa leaders also urged the SGPC to make pictures and paintings depicting the 1984 November horrendous event part of the Central Sikh Museum.

In a letter to the president of the Sikh institution Harjinder Singh Dhami, senior party leader Kanwar Pal Singh said the Sikh Central Museum has paintings and pictures depicting atrocities perpetrated by Mughal emperors and British rulers of the last century. However, even after 38 years, there is laxity on part of the Sikh community in particular and the SGPC in general is failing to put up paintings and pictures showing the indifference of the political leaders.