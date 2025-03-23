DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Dalit, minorities organisations distribute ration among needy

Dalit, minorities organisations distribute ration among needy

The Dalit and Minorities Organisation on Friday distributed food items to poor widows at Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in Mahal village. The organisation has been doing various types of social welfare work since 2010.
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:40 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The Dalit and Minorities Organisation on Friday distributed food items to poor widows at Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in Mahal village. The organisation has been doing various types of social welfare work

since 2010.

These social works include planting saplings to keep the environment green, guiding poor and needy students for a better future, helping with books, stationery, aiding needy sick people and providing medical assistance to stray and sick animals.

Ration was distributed among poor widows of Mahal village and Jagoana Colony.

