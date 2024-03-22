Dallewal asks farmers to join protest at Haryana border

Amritsar, March 21
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjeet Singh Dallewal visited Gagomahal village near here on Thursday. He was here to address a gathering of farmers in connection with the union’s plans to increase the strength of the protestors during the ongoing agitation at Haryana borders.
While speaking to the farmers, Dallewal stated that legal guarantee for the minimum support price is the only way to save the agrarian sector. Farmers are committing suicides in Punjab and elsewhere as they are trapped in debt, he said.
He said agriculture has become a loss-making venture as input costs in it is more than the output cost. He also asked farmers to visit the Haryana borders on March 23 to pay homage to martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
The BKU Sidhupur leader said farmers would pay tributes to the martyrs at all protest sites on March 23.
