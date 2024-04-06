Damaged manhole covers pose threat to commuters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 5

The caved in lids of sewerage manholes on the road leading to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal’s residence have caused several mishaps in the past few months but the administration remains unconcerned. One and a half month ago a driver lost control of his vehicle due to the caved in manhole cover and collided with a bike both the drivers died on the spot. Unfortunately, the administration hasn’t learnt a lesson.

In the Fatehchak locality the lids on most manholes have caved in and accidents have become common. Area residents said they had been urging the municipal council to get the lids repaired but their requests were falling on deaf ears.

The residents said there were about 70 lids that had caved in and some of the craters caused were almost one foot deep. In the dark two wheelers often met accidents. The road, too leads to the historic Gurdwara Lakir Sahib and devotees have requested the administration to repair the lids, but to no avail.

Municipal council Executive Officer Kamaljit Singh Gill said the repair work was already underway in the town and the lids were to be repaired soon.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Tarn Taran