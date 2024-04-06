Damaged manhole covers pose threat to commuters

Tarn Taran, April 5
The caved in lids of sewerage manholes on the road leading to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal’s residence have caused several mishaps in the past few months but the administration remains unconcerned. One and a half month ago a driver lost control of his vehicle due to the caved in manhole cover and collided with a bike both the drivers died on the spot. Unfortunately, the administration hasn’t learnt a lesson.
In the Fatehchak locality the lids on most manholes have caved in and accidents have become common. Area residents said they had been urging the municipal council to get the lids repaired but their requests were falling on deaf ears.
The residents said there were about 70 lids that had caved in and some of the craters caused were almost one foot deep. In the dark two wheelers often met accidents. The road, too leads to the historic Gurdwara Lakir Sahib and devotees have requested the administration to repair the lids, but to no avail.
Municipal council Executive Officer Kamaljit Singh Gill said the repair work was already underway in the town and the lids were to be repaired soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...