DAMO holds event to mark 150 years of Singh Sabha movement

Amritsar, February 21
The Dalit and Minorities Organisation (DAMO) held a programme to celebrate 150 years of the ‘Singh Sabha Movement’ at Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath (Ram Tirath Road), Mahal, Amritsar.
The function was kick-started by Colonel Sawarn Singh, who welcomed the officers of various departments, guests and beneficiaries.
The roles of stage secretaries were played by Jaswant Singh and Baljit Singh Bitta.
Kendriya Singh Sabha, Chandigarh general secretary Khushaal Singh spoke about the condition of the poor, oppressed and marginalised Dalit Sikhs, who are allegedly daily oppressed by the upper castes of Punjab.
“The need of the hour is to follow the path shown by the Sikh Gurus without any discrimination of caste, race and creed,” he said.
Dr Kashmir Singh Khunda and Rajwinder Singh Rahi said the most potent remedy for the problems faced by Dalits was to get them educated. “They should know their constitutional rights,” Rahi said.
District project officer Meena informed the attendees about the pensions and other beneficiary schemes for the needy.
DAMO representatives Er Paramjit Singh, Captain Damankarnjeet Singh, Amarjit Kaur, Er Rakwinder Kaur and others honoured the guests and volunteers.
At the end, food kits were distributed to more than 100 beneficiaries.
