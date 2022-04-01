Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

People keep complaining that some vehicle drivers never care two hoots for traffic rules. Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads in every part of the city. Driving becomes more dangerous with a number of speeding vehicles manoeuvring their way through thick volume of traffic in the city.

An e-rickshaw is being used to ferry goods.

Passengers put their lives to danger by sitting on the edge of an open carriage ona city road.

An overloaded auto-rickshaw commutes on city roads.

Among the commuters include a considerable number of floating population coming from neighbouring cities and villages for employment, official works, etc. Besides, tourists also constitute a part of the city’s traffic volume. A round of the city also brings to the fore glaring mistakes, which remain unnoticed. For instance, e-rickshaws, a lightweight environment-friendly public transport vehicle, can be seen ferrying heavy goods like a steel almirah. Overloaded mule-driven carts are also a common sight. Passengers themselves risk their lives as they sit on the edge of open carriages to enjoy a better view of the city.

Overloaded auto-rickshaws being driven on city roads are a common sight. Tractor-trolleys having no registration number plate, indicators and reflectors on the rear can also be spotted here. What is more dangerous is that they carry goods to rural areas where visibility is poor after evening as most of the roads do not have streetlights. Vehicles carrying steel bars and other goods protruding out of auto-carriages and tractor-trolleys always pose a threat to motorists, especially two-wheelers. Generally, a piece of rag (in red colour) is tied on the rear of goods vehicles to alert motorists following them that sharp-edged material is being transported.