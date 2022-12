Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

Dangling wires in localities near the Golden Temple pose a great challenge to residents as they live under the constant threat of hanging electric wires. The residents demand that the problem should be solved at the earliest. The residents living near Katra Ahluwalia and Jalebi Wala Chowk complain that at some places the overhead transmission lines are so loose that people can easily touch them.