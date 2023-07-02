Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

Dotting the skyline of the posh area, hundreds of cables can be seen hanging on poles at the Rani Ka Bagh locality of the city. The tangled web of cables owned by various telecommunication companies on the main road from the Sadar police station to Rani Ka Bagh temple has displeased visitors and residents.

Presence of fibber cables, broken or dangling telephone wires, electricity wires, boxes of control panels, wiring of CCTV cameras and joints of fibre wire along the poles have added to the woes of residents. There is a complete lack of oversight regarding the proper installation of telecom and cable network wires in the area.

A dangling mass of cables in the Rani Ka Bagh area in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

The dangling wire mess has been marring the beauty of the locality. A number of showrooms and restaurants, where owners have spent crores of rupees to beautify their buildings, are marred by these hanging cables. Apart from telecom cables, electricity wires have also been creating a dangerous situation that could lead to fatal mishaps.

Despite raising their concerns, some residents expressed frustration regarding the chaotic state of electricity, telecom, and cable network wires in the area. They are now urging the government to take necessary action and address the issue.

Naveen Kumar, a resident, said: “The entangled web of cables has become a source of inconvenience for us. There is a dire need for separate infrastructure dedicated to the installation of broadband and cable TV wires, distinct from electricity wires.”

“Over the past few years, the installation of cables by telecom and cable television network companies in the area took place without any proper planning. Whenever residents step out of their homes, they are greeted by large bundles of cables hanging over their heads. It is necessary to take appropriate measures, such as underground installation of cables, if feasible, to address this issue”, Ravinder Sharma, another resident of the area, said.