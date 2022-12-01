Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 30

Nehru Shopping complex and Lawrence Road, posh areas of the holy city, are marred with hanging electricity, internet and networking cables, posing risk to passersby. Residents and shopkeepers are at the receiving end because of the negligence and apathy of the Municipal Corporation. It’s a free run for Jio fibre, Connect, Net Plus, Airtel and BSNL cable operators and even Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which can hang wires with boundary walls, trees and poles while giving connections to consumers. Even electric cables are hung on bent poles.

Webs of hanging electricity wires on Lawrence Road in Amritsar.

Ironically, most of the service providers didn’t even pay the MC for installing their network. There is no check by the MC on the webs of cables and wires in the city. Until private companies and government departments are made accountable to officials of the MC, the situation wouldn’t improve.

Last year, then Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia had taken action against telecom companies for installing fibre cables illegally. After his transfer, no one is keeping a check on the practice.

A large number of cables have been tied to electricity poles at Nehru Shopping Complex and Lawrence Road. It poses a serious risk. Shopkeepers blame service provider companies for this mess. However, most of the residents aren’t aware that MC is authorised to collect fee from service provider companies and is responsible for proper fitting of wires.

“The cables cause unwarranted inconvenience to public and are a threat to their safety. These wires are defacing the markets. Webs of these wires lead to the fire incidents, which further pose a threat to human life and property,” said Bikram Singh, a trader at Lawrence Road.

Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said: “Our civil wing collects charges from companies. There are a number of companies in business. We will plan some action in this regard.”