Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, July 5

The dangling cobwebs of wires put up by private telecom operators, internet companies and cable television network providers on electricity and streetlight poles are a threat to the safety of residents living in Dilawari Street area near Putlighar Chowk here.

With the local administration turning a blind eye to this brazen misuse of electricity and streetlight poles by private service providers over the years, a monstrous mess of criss-crossing cables can be seen tied to a pole in this area.

Residents of the area say that even the cables which are no longer in use — either because these have developed a problem or the company has stopped the services in the area — are still hanging on the poles. “The Amritsar Municipal Corporation should at least conduct a survey to know that which company has put up these cables for which purpose,” suggested Ranjit Singh, a local resident.

MC authorities had earlier claimed that they were planning to write to private companies in this regard so that the problem of dangling cables could be resolved. Residents say the municipal corporation should order the private companies to seek permission from it before laying any cables or wires in any area.

“The MC should also lay down norms under which the companies are asked to put their cables underground or at least in a duct. These companies should also be asked to give proper regard to the aesthetics of an area,” said Balkaran Singh, another resident of the area, adding that even the power corporation should be asked to lay their transmission wires in a proper manner.

Residents say the authorities concerned should ask private companies to lay cables underground or in ducts as it would help in maintaining the beauty of the city. Besides, the municipal corporation can charge these operators for using public space.