Dasehra celebrated with fervour in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar October 24

A 90-foot Ravana and 80-foot Kumbhakarn and Meghnad effigies, symbolising evil, were burnt at the Durgiana temple ground during Dasehra celebrations.

This year, Ravana Dahan was held at 12 places in the district. The Amritsar police commissionerate gave permission to burn Ravan effigies at seven places.

BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla and several politicians from the city were present at the Durgiana temple during the celebrations. Like every year, a huge crowd turned up to see the symbolic burning of evil through the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad.

Former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria and his team celebrated Dasehra at Mata Bhadra Kali Mandir in the South Assembly segment.

Other locations where effigies were burnt included Chheharta, Ranjit Avenue ground and Majitha Road ground.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO participated in the celebrations at Jandiala Guru. He asked the residents of the city to learn from the festival and work to eliminate social evils. He said the festival of Dasehra marked the victory of good over evil. Tableaux were also taken out at several locations of Ravana Dahan before the effigies were set on fire.

There was no check on traffic during Dasehra celebrations. Religious processions and large number of people, who turned out to watch Ravana Dahan, created traffic snarls on several routes.

Roads leading to the airport road, including Kachehri Chowk, Lawrence Road, routes inside the walled city, Chheharta Chowk, Putlighar, Islamabad and several other routes, witnessed traffic congestion during celebrations.

‘Multiple Dasehra venues, bursting of crackers need to be discouraged’

As the city residents apprehend worsening of air quality in the days to come, they have started voicing their concern over the issue. Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, they have voiced their concerns over having multiple Dasehra venues and endless bursting of crackers. Here are the opinions of some local residents.

I think there has been a lot of awareness against burning of crackers. I was among those who used to spend Rs 15,000 every Diwali just on crackers. But that was till four years ago. Now, both my schoolgoing children do not let me bring any crackers home. Chetan Dheer, sports goods manufacturer

I am much perturbed over multiple Dasehra celebrations being held in the city. Till about a decade ago, there were just two-three venues for Dasehra celebrations. By Diwali, pollution level would be far higher. People uplift local craftsmen by buying earthen diyas. Guninder Kaur, Ex-chairperson, Inner Wheel Club

I have a mixed opinion on use of firecrackers. I think we should not let our traditional festival lose their charm. We can encourage our children to go in for fewer, green crackers that cause minimal air and noise pollution. Dr Puja Kapoor, paediatrician, marathoner

According to me, the craze for Diwali celebration has to be maintained in the kids by letting them burst few, symbolic crackers. I am strictly against bursting crackers till late hours. As a teacher, we are encouraging children to celebrate green Diwali. Ramandeep Kaur, school science teacher