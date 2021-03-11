Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Puran Singh, a resident of Balari village falling under the Beas police station, allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance here on Friday.

Following a complaint lodged by his son, the police have booked his daughter-in-law and her family members on the charge of abetment to suicide.

Gurjit Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that he was married to Gurpreet Kaur of Naraingarh, Chheharta, around 20 years ago. He said he was having a dispute with his wife following which complaints and counter complaints were filed with the police. However, the matter could not be sorted out till now.

He said five days ago, his wife left home with her two brothers Baljot Singh and Beera due to which his father Puran Singh got upset. He ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. He was found dead on Friday morning. He said they also found a suicide note from near his body in which he held Gurpreet Kaur and her family responsible for the extreme step.

Besides Gurpreet Kaur, the police have booked Parkash Kaur, Baljot Singh, Beera and Aman, all residents of the Chheharta area, under Section 306 of the IPC. However, no arrest has been made till now.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the body of the deceased was handed over to the police after autopsy. He said the post-mortem examination would ascertain the cause behind his death while the suicide note found from the spot was also being examined.

