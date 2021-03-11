DAV College BCom student 1st in GNDU

Amritsar: Sahil, a student of BCom sixth semester of DAV College, has secured a merit position in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. He has secured first position in the university by securing 1,789 marks out of 2,100. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar honoured him with flowers. Motivating the students to work hard to move ahead in life, Dr Rajesh said hard work is the stepping stone to success. Prof Rajneesh Poppy, head of the commerce department, congratulated the students and wished them a bright future.

7th annual HR conclave at IIM

The IIM, Amritsar, kicked off the industry interaction season ’22-’23 by conducting Yukti’22, the annual HR conclave at Hotel Radisson Blu. The speakers at the conclave included various industry veterans and stalwarts who shared their insights on the topics of discussion with the faculty, staff and students. The conclave consisted of two panel discussions. The first panel discussed “Employee Experience: Moving Back from ZOOMbie Land” and the topic for the second panel discussion was “Talent Acquisition 4.0: Winning the War for Talent”. Dr Mahima Chaudhary unveiled Ekagra 4.0, the biannual HR magazine of the institute, receiving the first copy from Dr Vartika Dutta, faculty anchor, HRithvi, the HR Club of the institute.

Schoolchildren celebrate Teej

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, celebrated Teej on the school premises. The teachers and the students of the school celebrated the festival with traditional fervour. The parents were dressed up in Punjabi attire and enjoyed the floral swing, set up on the school premises. Teachers were also dressed in beautiful traditional attire, applied mehandi and wore gajra. A special morning assembly was organised enlightening the students on Teej, where students of Class VIII mesmerised everyone with their energetic bhangra performance. Various competitions were organised for the students of Class VII to XII like mehandi, making flower jewellery, nail art and hairdo with gajra. Teej delicacies kheer, pura, kachoris were also relished by the staff.