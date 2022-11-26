DAV College cagers shine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The women’s basketball team of DAV College defeated SD College, Jalandhar, in the final to win the inter-college tournament. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the team members. The team was led by Captain Ramandeep Kaur while the other team members included Jasleen Kaur, Harmandeep Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur.

SRA hosts quiz competition

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) organised a quiz competition on ‘Economics and Commercial Knowledge’. Students of classes XI and XII participated in the quiz. The participants were divided in five teams. Vansh Gupta and Aarushi from Team A stood first, Krishna and Tushar from Team E came second and Gursimar and Roshni from team D bagged the third position. Principal Neetu Sharma gave away prizes to winners.

Students excel in FAP Olympiad

Many students of different schools participated in the FAP Olympiad. In the Olympiad, Abhiraj Singh, a student of St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, secured the first position at the state level by scoring 37 out of 40 marks. Karamjot Singh of Class V, Avaleen Kaur of Class IX, Manpreet Singh of Class III, Somya of Class IV, Dilrosepreet Kaur from Class VII, Anupreet Kaur Class V, Gurnoor Singh from Class III were selected as district toppers in their respective grades. Director of the school Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, Principal Amarpreet Kaur congratulated the winning students and thanked the children’s teachers for their hard work.

Financial literacy workshop held

The Senior Study II organised a workshop to sensitise teachers on financial literacy and use of digital tools. The session aimed to create awareness about basic financial planning, phishing and cyber frauds, etc. Gorika Arora, a representative from SEBI, was the resource person. She motivated the teachers to start saving at an early age so that they have handsome amount at the time of retirement. Principal, Upasana Mehra appreciated the efforts put in by the CBSE to help organise such events.

Youth Red Cross Day celebrated

Youth Red Cross Day was celebrated at Lovely Professional Uuniversity by the Indian Red Cross Society, Punjab Branch, Chandigarh, November 23 to 24 in the memory of Bhai Ghanayia. Various competitions such as poster-making, folk song, group song were organised in which students of Bhavans also displayed their talent with their participation. Samrat and Aryan got the second position in poster-making and folk-song singing competition. In first aid, Himanshi, Arshiya, Swati and Yovin of Class IX won the second position.