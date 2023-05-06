DAV college faculty member gets patent

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

Dr Sunny Thukral, a faculty member from the Department of Computer Science at DAV College, has developed a software that can detect the symptoms of celiac disease without the need for expensive and painful testing procedures. Dr Thukral's patented software uses a fuzzy mamdani model, which is based on a range of inputs to predict the likelihood of celiac disease in individuals.

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease that affects genetically predisposed individuals, causing damage to the small intestine when gluten is ingested. It is estimated that one in 100 persons worldwide is affected by the disease.

Dr Thukral's software provides an effective technique to detect the symptoms of the disease without the need for conventional blood tests.

The development of the software is economically and professionally viable. The software has been registered with the Indian Patent Advanced Search System, offering hope for improved detection and treatment of celiac disease in India and abroad.