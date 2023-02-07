 DAV College holds career talk : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

DAV College holds career talk

DAV College holds career talk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A career talk on opputunities in commerce subject was organised by the Department of Commerce, DAV College Amritsar. In this programme, Dr Rakesh Gupta of IIM, Ghaziabad shared his views on the subject. Dr. Rakesh said that not only do commerce people have a lot of job options, but they also have a package worth lakhs. He informed students about career in Chartered Accountancy, banking, company secretary, accounting and e-commerce. Degree program, options like accounting, law and insurance risk cover open up along with banking and insurance. Principal Dr. Amardeep Gupta said that there is no dearth of jobs after B.Com. “Students can work as an accountant, business analyst, auditor, economist, finance officer, stock broker, consultant and business planner,” he said. Department Head, Prof. Ullas Chopra told that in B.Com, systematic study of many topics of banking and insurance is done. After doing this degree program, higher education courses like M.Com, MBA, CFA can also be done.

Two-week refresher course

A two-week online inter/multi-disciplinary refresher course on “Gender sensitization and human values” has been started under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Prof (Dr) Shweta Shenoy, Dean and Head MYAS, GNDU Department of Sport Sciences and Medicines was the Chief Guest. Prof (Dr) Sudha Jitender explained that the main aim of the course is to instill empathy into the views that we hold about our own and the other gender, and create awareness regarding effective gender justice in the society. Prof (Dr) Shweta Shenoy talked of the role of women in the modern world. She also gave several examples of the Vedic Period women like Ghosa, Apala, Maitri and explained how mature and advanced these women were at that time. She discussed how females may be marginalized by overt and covert practices in any community and highlighted the need for the acceptance of the contributions of individuals irrespective of their genders in different forums. She stressed that hard work of women should be acknowledged, and women should recognise self worth.

Khalsa School observes Ardaas Diwas

An annual Ardaas Diwas function was organised at Khalsa College Public School, GT Road. Addressing on the occasion, Santokh Singh Sethi, Joint Secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, inspired the students to show their excellent potential in the upcoming annual examinations. He said that it is the tradition of the Governing Council that before the annual examinations, prayers are offered to the almighty for successful examinations. He asked the parents of the students present to cooperate with their child in taking up studies and sports according to their interest. Meanwhile, Joint Secretary Ajmer Singh encouraged the students to take the examination with hard work, dedication and honesty.School Principal Amarjit Singh Gill thanked the guests and said that parents must encourage them for education.

Course on Stress Mgmt at GNDU

A one-week online short-term course on Stress Management was organised by UGC HRDC of Guru Nanak Dev University. This national-level course was very efficiently organized with the guidance and support of Director- HRDC-GNDU, Prof (Dr) Sudha Jitender by the Course-Coordinator Dr. Sonia Kapur, Assistant Professor, MYAS-GNDU. The aim of this course was to familiarize the participants with the different aspects and types of stress and the resulting stress induced problems. The course content and the lectures had been designed in such a manner that every participant could relate to what the resource person had to say and could interact with them in order to resolve certain stress related problems that they had been facing at their respective work places. International renowned academicians in their field had been invited in this national-level teachers’ training course by Dr Sonia Kapur. Resource persons talked about various techniques to overcome such pressures and to alleviate stress in professional and personal life. Many practical sessions were held, including laughter yoga, breathing exercises, yoga asanas, etc, which encouraged the participants to actively engage with the resource persons.

