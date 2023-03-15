DAV College organises study tour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a study tour to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nag Kalan, under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta and IIC vice-president Dr Daisy Sharma. Dr Vibha Chopra and Dr Harsimran Aulakh accompanied about 25 students to this field visit-cum-study tour. Dr Bikramjit Singh, Deputy Director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Amritsar, welcomed the staff and students. He said the KVK was established in 2005 under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, with full financial assistance from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Seminar on G20 Summit

Amritsar Group of Colleges organised a seminar on G20 Summit at its campus on Tuesday. Shwet Malik, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Raj Kumar Verka, along with Amit Sharma, chairman, AGC, Dr Vijay Kumar Banga, principal, AGC, Dr Amit Sarin, director, IKGPTU, Amritsar, Dr Harpreet Singh Soch, Head of Department of CSE, Government Polytechnic, Amritsar, faculty and students were present in the seminar. The seminar was organised to create awareness about G20 and its programmes. Dr VK Banga welcomed the dignitaries and said the summit was the most important platform for global economic cooperation. “It will promote Punjab, especially Amritsar, as a preferred destination for business on the international level,” he said.