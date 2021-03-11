DAV College students get placement

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Five students of DAV College, Amritsar, got job offers from Decathlon. The students were offered a salary package of Rs 2.52 lakh per annum. This information was shared by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. Dr Rajesh further said the college is always focusing on providing education with soft skills and corporate knowledge. Placement in-charge Prof Vikram Sharma also congratulated the selected students and wished them best of luck for their future endeavours.

Rajasthan folk artistes enthral

Spring Dale Educational Society hosted a performance by ‘Manganiyars Of Hamira’, folk artistes from Rajasthan, who have been recognized by ICCR, SPICMACAY, Government of Rajasthan, Ministry of Culture. The endeavour is yet another thread in the string of activities taken up for its 40 years of celebrations by Spring Dale School, wherein Manganiyar Loksangeet nite was held. The young school students experienced divine pleasure, when they explored the treasure trove of traditional minstrels of Jaisalmer. The musical group headed by Khete Khan, an awardee of ‘Ustad Bismillah Khan Puraskar’ by the Government of India enthralled the audience. The grand show was a tribute to late Manveen Sandhu, who initiated PUNARJYOT, an offshoot of Spring Dale Educational Society, to create and preserve the richness of our cultural heritage. The artistes sang their famous folklores with the traditional instruments like khartal, dholak, Sindhi sarangi, and khamaicha, string instrument with the bow, which has a distinct sound reminding one of the camel’s strides in the desert.

Global institute students land jobs

The Global Group of Institutes conducted a campus placement drive for students of different streams, in which leading multinational companies (MNCs) participated and selected the students from the institute. Abzooba, a US-based advanced analytics, big data, and cloud solutions company, selected Simran Singh of B Tech (IT) at a salary package of Rs 8 lakh per annum. Chandan Verma of B Tech (CSE) was selected by Pyramid IT Consulting at a salary package of 4.6 lakh per annnum and Harsh Pal Singh of B Tech (CSE) by Jade Global a salary package of 3.85 lakh per annum. Apart from these, many other students were selected by reputed phama companies.