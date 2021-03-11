DAV faculty receives National patent

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Prof Shivani Sanon, working in the Department of Mathematics, DAV College, Amritsar, has been awarded a national patent by the office of the controller general of patents, designs and trademarks, ministry of commerce and industry, Government of India. She has worked on hybrid genetic sine-cosine optimisation model. “The contribution of her guide, Dr Amanpreet Singh in his work has been remarkable,” informed principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. Describing her research as a great and useful contribution to the society, Prof Shivani said their patent is based on non-linear optimisation problems in health care management. “Decision making in health care also involves planning and coordinating the many scarce resources. The patent will help healthcare organisations improve and modernise scheduling and retention processes while maintaining high quality service delivery, to create a complete and sustainable health care workforce management plan. This will cut costs and this model can be used to better improve the allocation of potential resources while reducing variability. The model will help identify optimal locations for health care facilities that maximize total service coverage while minimizing inequality in access to resources,” she said.

Sea attachment training carried out

A 12-day sea attachment camp for naval NCC cadets was conducted at Mumbai. The opening ceremony of the camp was held in dockyard apprentice school in naval dockyard, Mumbai. over 90 cadets from various NCC directorate attended the camp, providing a unique opportunity to the youth on national integration and exposure to Indian navy ships and organisational setup. Six SD cadets from 2 PB NU NCC, students of DAV College were selected for this camp. These cadets got an opportunity to embark onboard latest guided missile destroyer INS Chennai, INS Trikand, INS Pralay, INS Gomati and submarine INS Sindughosh as part of training. The cadets also undertook a harbor cruise from Mumbai harbor to naval station ins karanja. They were also exposed to the ships propulsion machinery and various other aspects including ship weapon and controls. Principal of DAV College, Dr Rajesh Kumar and Commander Mandeep Singh, the Commanding Officer of 2 PB NU NCC, Amritsar congratulated the cadets for the visit and told that this was a unique opportunity for the naval NCC cadets to understand the aspects of Indian Navy and life at sea.

NCC cadets induction ceremony

As many as 26 girls cadets of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SL Public School enrolled under 1 Punjab girls battalion, Amritsar, for the session 2022-23. The nomination process was completed under the leadership of pi staff Sandip Ghosle and Bhavans teacher, Manisha Malhotra (NCC caretaker). Director principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the cadets and conveyed her best wishes for better future.