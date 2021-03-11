CAMPUS NOTES

DAV faculty receives National patent

DAV faculty receives National patent

Prof Shivani Sanon being awarded the national patent.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Prof Shivani Sanon, working in the Department of Mathematics, DAV College, Amritsar, has been awarded a national patent by the office of the controller general of patents, designs and trademarks, ministry of commerce and industry, Government of India. She has worked on hybrid genetic sine-cosine optimisation model. “The contribution of her guide, Dr Amanpreet Singh in his work has been remarkable,” informed principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. Describing her research as a great and useful contribution to the society, Prof Shivani said their patent is based on non-linear optimisation problems in health care management. “Decision making in health care also involves planning and coordinating the many scarce resources. The patent will help healthcare organisations improve and modernise scheduling and retention processes while maintaining high quality service delivery, to create a complete and sustainable health care workforce management plan. This will cut costs and this model can be used to better improve the allocation of potential resources while reducing variability. The model will help identify optimal locations for health care facilities that maximize total service coverage while minimizing inequality in access to resources,” she said.

Sea attachment training carried out

A 12-day sea attachment camp for naval NCC cadets was conducted at Mumbai. The opening ceremony of the camp was held in dockyard apprentice school in naval dockyard, Mumbai. over 90 cadets from various NCC directorate attended the camp, providing a unique opportunity to the youth on national integration and exposure to Indian navy ships and organisational setup. Six SD cadets from 2 PB NU NCC, students of DAV College were selected for this camp. These cadets got an opportunity to embark onboard latest guided missile destroyer INS Chennai, INS Trikand, INS Pralay, INS Gomati and submarine INS Sindughosh as part of training. The cadets also undertook a harbor cruise from Mumbai harbor to naval station ins karanja. They were also exposed to the ships propulsion machinery and various other aspects including ship weapon and controls. Principal of DAV College, Dr Rajesh Kumar and Commander Mandeep Singh, the Commanding Officer of 2 PB NU NCC, Amritsar congratulated the cadets for the visit and told that this was a unique opportunity for the naval NCC cadets to understand the aspects of Indian Navy and life at sea.

NCC cadets induction ceremony

As many as 26 girls cadets of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SL Public School enrolled under 1 Punjab girls battalion, Amritsar, for the session 2022-23. The nomination process was completed under the leadership of pi staff Sandip Ghosle and Bhavans teacher, Manisha Malhotra (NCC caretaker). Director principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the cadets and conveyed her best wishes for better future.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

4
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

5
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

6
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

7
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

8
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

10
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

Don't Miss

View All
80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Top News

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Delhi college professor arrested for post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque

Punjab former Agriculture Minister and senior Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dead

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...

‘Stop raping us’: Woman's strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

Cities

View All

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Digging: Grand Hotel owner’s clarification

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered

Man shot over land dispute

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Suspect who planted IED made a call to Germany

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap

CPCC consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Nashik man dupes woman of Rs 3L, held

Mohali RPG attack: 10 suspects to be quizzed for 'harbouring' accused Nishan Singh

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? PPA constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel

MLA Rana fires salvos against Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap

PUCTA begins signature campaign

Nakshatra Sports defeat Fatehgarh Sahib in cricket