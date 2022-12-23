DAV holds career guidance seminar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar, has turned to rural and border areas for the promoting higher education in the region. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the main objective of is to make students from rural belt educated and employed. The college will upgrade the skills of the students by equipping them with information technology. Under the social outreach programme, a career guidance seminar was organised by the Department of Mass Communication in the Kiyampur village in the border area of ??Ajnala. In the programme, Head of Department, Prof Sandeep Kumar, said the students about the career options available after secondary classes. Apart from this, the students were also informed about various government schemes, from which students can also avail special concession in college fees. Special attention is being given to toppers and single parent students in the college. Such students will not be allowed to face any difficulty regarding syllabus or fees.

Spring Dale wins CBSE heritage quiz

It was a moment of pride for Spring Dale Senior school when a team of young quizzers excelled at CBSE Heritage Quiz held at DPS, Chandigarh. The team comprising Raghuvansh Wadhwa, Class X, Gursidak Boparai, Class IX and Nitya Singhania Class XI notched the top position to make it to the semi-finals to be held in Delhi. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said our students registered an impressive victory by trouncing 30 teams from the region to make it to the top slot. He congratulated the winners and expressed the school’s continued endeavours to provide skill-based education through newer learning experiences.

Workshop on learning objectives

Bhavans SL conducted day long workshop on teaching learning objectives and behavioural changes for the staff. The chief guests Dr Sarita Narad, Principal, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Education, Kairon, Patti and S N Joshi, secretary, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Amritsar Kendra, along with the management committee lit the lamp. Dr Sarita Narad, the resource person, started the session with an inspirational story and laid stress on setting of the objectives that should be from students point of view by keeping in mind Bloom Taxonomy. All teachers took active participation throughout the session. It was an informative and productive session. The workshop ended with National Anthem.

Alishka to attend event in Parliament

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracy in coordination with Youth Program and Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education, Government of India, is set to organise a special anniversary programme in honour of our national leaders and the participation of youth. Alishka Lagwal, who participated in the National Yuva Sansad Program-2022 on behalf of Nehru Yuva Kendra Amritsar, will be representing Punjab at the event. Aliskha has been participating in several youth programmes with Nehru Yuva Kendra and will be delivering her presentation on national leaders. The programme will be hosted at the Parliament on December 25. In the programme, 25 youngsters from different states of the country will have the privilege of being present as speakers and spectators in Sansand Bhawan.