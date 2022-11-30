DAV International honours achievers

Amritsar: DAV International School honours its two-time district topper Deepanika Gupta along with 711 other performers on the 24th annual prize distribution. Recognising the efforts of its students both scholastically and co- scholastically, DAV International School’s Principal, Dr Anjana Gupta, honoured the achievers of the school at its annual day function ‘Nirnay: The Decision’. The Chief Guest for the event was Padmashree Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, renowned Hindi writer and Chancellor, Central University, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshal. The school is celebrating the 25th year of academic excellence. As many as 711 achievers of various scholastic and co- scholastic fields in the years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 were honoured at the function.

Series of events, activities at GGI

Global Group of Institutes hosted a series of events and activities organised for the students. Department of Agriculture organised a quiz competition to test the knowledge of the students. Students also participated in the ‘Festival Go Green’ to motivate and awaken fellow students and general public about environmental issues. They joined the festival ‘Haryawal’ with an aim to encourage people and create awareness about planting tree, saving water and discouraging the use of plastic. The students made models and posters to propagate the message of saving earth. Management Department of the Global Group of Institutes organised an activity ‘Role Play’ and ‘Quami Ekta Divas’ by enacting skits signifying harmony and brotherhood. Hospitality Department organised music and singing competition and Pharmacy organised ‘Paper Dance’ competition among the students. An inter-department ‘Content Writing’ competition was also part of the activities.

Bhavans’ students attend NCC camp

Under the guidance of Col AD Sharma, 1 Pb Girls Batallion NCC Amritsar, 13 cadets of Bhavans SL school, attended eight days Combined Annual training Camp from 18 November to 26 November. During Camp, the students undergo basic training like PT, Drill weapon Training, Map reading and grooming of cadets for their holistic development. Chairman of the school, Avinash Mohindru and Director-cum-Principal Dr Anita Bhalla joyously congratulated the students and their teacher officer Manisha Malhotra. TNS