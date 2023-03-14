DAV junior wing annual show

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A total of 528 students of Play Pen, Nursery and Standard 2 of DAV Public School presented an annual function “Colours of life on Sunday”. The children conveyed that colours are a celebration of life. Breathtaking performances of students conveyed the powerful message that colours evoke emotions. Importance of colors was brilliantly showcased through dance, enactment and nukkad natak to sensitise the audience with the message of aiming high, developing spirit of patriotism, preserving nature and maintaining peace and harmony in the world. The programme was presented in two shows — morning and evening. Dr Ramesh Arya was the chief guest in the morning show and Simrandeep Singh was the chief guest in the evening show. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi said colours form an inseparable part of our lives. “Colours of life complement our personality and they are a true reflection of our lives in a real sense and touch our souls deeply so we need to understand and experience their energies.”

Nat’l Mathematics Day observed

Students of the PG Department of Mathematics, DAV College, observed National Mathematics Day in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) and National Council for Science and Technology Communications (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology(DST), Govt of India. Dr Palwinder Singh, Controller of Examination, GNDU, was the chief guest. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta emphasised the importance of practical approach and innovative methods in mathematics. Prof Madan Mohan, Head, Department of Mathematics, discussed the importance of mathematics in different fields. Prof Meenu Aggarwal, coordinator of the event, presented a documentary highlighting the achievements of great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Events such as inter-college quiz competition, mathematical model making and slideshow of mathematical techniques competition were organised. About 150 students from DAV College, Amritsar, SR Governemnt College for Women, SSSS College for Women, Khalsa College for Women, SN College, Khalsa College and SL Bawa DAV College, Batala, enthusiastically participated in the event.

GNDU results declared

Result of BSc Fashion Designing (Semester I), Bachelor of Vocation (Banking and Financial Services) (Semester I), Bachelor of Vocation (Banking and Financial Services) (Semester III), Bachelor of Vocation (Banking and Financial Services) (Semester V), BCA (Semester I), Bachelor of Vocation (Web Technology and Multimedia) (Semester I, III and V) of December 2022 session were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Students can check their result on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, examinations professor-in-charge.

Women’s Day celebrated

International Women’s Day was celebrated by the Women Empowerment Cell of SR Governemnt College for Women. Women’s Day celebrations were initiated with an array of activities undertaken by NSS volunteers. Around 15 students participated in the poem recitation competition on “women empowerment”. Dr Babita and Amandeep Bhatti, SR College alumni, motivated the students to be strong, empowered and financially independent. NSS volunteers staged a nukkad natak “Main shashkat haan”, creating awareness on rights of women. On the occasion, around 200 girl students of SRGCW presented a dynamic performance of martial arts and learnt effective techniques of self defense through a workshop facilitated by karate trainer Dhanishtha Pahuja. The students were felicitated by Principal Dr Daljit Kaur.