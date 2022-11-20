DAV kids perform at ANNUAL FUNCTION

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The students of LKG presented a show, highlighting how good habits and moral values are the real keys to success in life, at annual function titled ‘Roots to Zenith’. The function was presided over by three guests Dr VP Lakhanpal, Dr Neelam Kamra and Dr Rajesh Kumar. The parents and grandparents of the students of LKG were also present on the occasion. Principal Dr Anjana Gupta, urged the parents to spend quality time with their children and inculcate in them good values.

Bhavanites shine at dist-level event

Mayank Mishra, a student of Bhavans, showed a spectacular performance in the district-level Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) award. It is an innovative programme sponsored and managed by the Department of Science and Technology. It was held at GGSSS, Maha Singh Gate, between November 17 and 18. It is a matter of great pride that our school project “Energy saving building” secured a position. Now it will be presented at state level. Principal Dr Anita Bhalla appreciated teachers and student for their efforts. Meanwhile, Bhavanites spectacular performances in inter-school competitions Madhav Vidyaniketan school celebrated 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Shere Punjab Lala Lajpat Rai Martyrdom Day on November 17. Out of 400 participants Bhavanities won the overall trophy In order to pay tribute to various freedom fighters and great leaders and to inculcate in youngesters patriotic feelings.

Science exhibition at school

Tarn Taran: A science and arts exhibition was held at Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali) village on Saturday. Parents of the students too were invited on the occasion. Students displayed their projects and models, which they made under the supervision of teachers. Parents of the students received a detailed progress report of their children's performance. Director Shatis Kumar Duggal and acting Principal of the school Yogesh Kumar assured the parents of quality education to children. Baba Sukha Singh, a patron of the school, while delivering a message on the occasion, called told the students to prepare well for the upcoming exams.