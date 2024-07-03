DAV Pupil does school proud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Hiza of Class VI from DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, did her school proud by securing admission in the prestigious Sainik School, Kapurthala, through a national-level entrance exam AISSEE, conducted by the National Testing Agency. There 92 seats available with 3 being for girls at Kapurthala. Owing to her sincere efforts and dedication Hiza became the only girl from Amritsar to have succeeded in getting admitted to the school. Regional Officer (Punjab Zone-A) Dr Neelam Kamra congratulated Hiza on the achievement and wished her the best on her future endeavours. Principal Pallavi Sethi expressed her delight at Hiza’s achievement and attributed her success to her perseverance and devotion to the pursuit. She also congratulated her parents on the achievement.

GNDU opens admissions

Guru Nanak Dev University is admitting students to various undergraduate courses including, five year integrated MBA (with dual specialisation), masters of hotel management and catering technology, masters of tourism and travel management, MSc (computational statistics and data analytics), MA journalism and mass communication, bachelor of business administration, among others through UCAT- 2024. Counselling coordinator professor Vikram Sandhu said the second round of counselling would be held from July 4 onwards. Interested candidates can check the updated schedule and list of vacant seats with in departments on the university’s official website.

Amritsar wins U-19 dist tourney

Amritsar U-19 team won made it to the semifinals of Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament by defeating Bathinda by 86 runs. Bathinda won the toss and elected to field first. Amritsar were all out for a score of 240. Varinder Singh Lohat scored 57 runs. Lakshay Kansal took 6 wickets for 67 runs in 25 overs. Bathinda had scored 154 runs when they lost their last wicket. Suraj Scored 52 runs and Varundeep took 7 wickets for 64 runs, while Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets for 45 runs. Amritsar Games Association (AGA) President Ghanshayam Thori, AGA Vice-President Arshdeep Singh and AGA Secretary Inderjit Singh Bajwa extended their good wishes to the team and hoped Amritsar would perform well.

