DAV school observes Punjab Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, observed Punjab Day with fervour. To commemorate the history and struggle of Punjab and its heroes, the students of the school held a special assembly. The students highlighted the zeal and energy of Punjab, its rich culture and literature. They were also informed about the history of the state. Punjab in its present form came into existence on November 1, 1966. Through well recited poems, they remembered the great warriors and freedom fighters with reverence. The whole atmosphere of the school echoed with traditional Punjabi folk songs, narrating the valour of the people of the state. The students also threw light on the significance of the day and informed about the tragic partition of the state in which many innocent people lost their lives. In the end they took a pledge to work for the welfare and progress of their state. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi while addressing the students advised them to tread on the right path , imbibe good values and utilise their ingenuity to make the state a developed state on all parameters.

Punjabi folk songs, bhangra mark day

Punjab Day is celebrated across the state on 1st November every year marking the formation of Punjabi language speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Indian states—Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab— celebrate their formation day on this same day. Students and staff of Shri Ram Ashram Public school celebrated Punjab Day with great zeal. Class III displayed their creativity by writing on Punjabi culture. A special class assembly was conducted by students of Class IV where students spoke about the state, Punjab, the land of five rivers. Class V wrote wonderful slogans to mark the memorable day, whereas, class VI made everyone enchant with their riddles. Quiz related to Punjabi ornaments and rare musical instruments was held for class VII. The students of Class VIII sang Punjabi folk songs and added thrill by performing Bhangra on the beats of dhol. Class IX spell bound the audience by reciting poetry on Punjabi Boli (Language) and ethical values.

Unity Day AT Kendriya vidyalaya

Pathankot: National Integration Week was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Pathankot. Various activities were organised throughout the week in which human chain, essay writing, slogan writing and poster making competition were held. The birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was celebrated on 31 October 2022 in the school. The students participated in various activities like drama, speech, poetry and slogan writing and pledge on unity in the morning assembly. As many as 1,793 students took a oath online. Students, staff and teachers gathered to participate in the ‘Unity Run’ and school Principal VK Tyagi gave a brief introduction to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said such programs were necessary for the security, unity and integrity of the country and the ethical development of the country could be ensured by such programmes. ‘Ekta Run’ was of about 1.5 km and all the students participated in it.