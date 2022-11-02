 DAV school observes Punjab Day : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

DAV school observes Punjab Day

DAV school observes Punjab Day

Punjab Day celebrations at DAV Public School. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, observed Punjab Day with fervour. To commemorate the history and struggle of Punjab and its heroes, the students of the school held a special assembly. The students highlighted the zeal and energy of Punjab, its rich culture and literature. They were also informed about the history of the state. Punjab in its present form came into existence on November 1, 1966. Through well recited poems, they remembered the great warriors and freedom fighters with reverence. The whole atmosphere of the school echoed with traditional Punjabi folk songs, narrating the valour of the people of the state. The students also threw light on the significance of the day and informed about the tragic partition of the state in which many innocent people lost their lives. In the end they took a pledge to work for the welfare and progress of their state. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi while addressing the students advised them to tread on the right path , imbibe good values and utilise their ingenuity to make the state a developed state on all parameters.

Punjabi folk songs, bhangra mark day

Punjab Day is celebrated across the state on 1st November every year marking the formation of Punjabi language speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Indian states—Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab— celebrate their formation day on this same day. Students and staff of Shri Ram Ashram Public school celebrated Punjab Day with great zeal. Class III displayed their creativity by writing on Punjabi culture. A special class assembly was conducted by students of Class IV where students spoke about the state, Punjab, the land of five rivers. Class V wrote wonderful slogans to mark the memorable day, whereas, class VI made everyone enchant with their riddles. Quiz related to Punjabi ornaments and rare musical instruments was held for class VII. The students of Class VIII sang Punjabi folk songs and added thrill by performing Bhangra on the beats of dhol. Class IX spell bound the audience by reciting poetry on Punjabi Boli (Language) and ethical values.

Unity Day AT Kendriya vidyalaya

Pathankot: National Integration Week was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Pathankot. Various activities were organised throughout the week in which human chain, essay writing, slogan writing and poster making competition were held. The birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was celebrated on 31 October 2022 in the school. The students participated in various activities like drama, speech, poetry and slogan writing and pledge on unity in the morning assembly. As many as 1,793 students took a oath online. Students, staff and teachers gathered to participate in the ‘Unity Run’ and school Principal VK Tyagi gave a brief introduction to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said such programs were necessary for the security, unity and integrity of the country and the ethical development of the country could be ensured by such programmes. ‘Ekta Run’ was of about 1.5 km and all the students participated in it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

2
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

3
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

4
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

5
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

6
Delhi

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

7
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

8
Brand Connect

Chrissy Metz Keto Gummies SHARK TANK REVIEWS EXPOSED SIDE EFFECTS

9
Entertainment

Elon Musk's Halloween celebration: Carves Twitter bird on pumpkin, makes dog wear t-shirt with logo, dresses up in red and black leather armour

10
Punjab

Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case

Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...

MBBS students stage protest against Haryana govt's bond policy at Rohtak PGIMS

MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...

Polling under way for first phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana

Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana

The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

2 gangsters among 5 held in Batala

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from December 19

Chandigarh: French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi air remains 'very poor', NCR's borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates mother, childcare centre in Phagwara

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test