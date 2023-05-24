DAV Student clears NID exam

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, student Dhruv Mehan (Std. XII), brought great laurels to the school by cracking the NID entrance exam. He has been selected in NID (National Institute of Design) Ahmadabad, by securing All India Rank – 14. NID is internationally acclaimed as one of the finest educational and research institutions in design. He has also performed stupendously well in NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) by attaining All India Rank - 443. Dr. Pallavi Sethi the Principal of the school, was ecstatic on Dhruv’s achievement and encouraged him to achieve great heights and set new benchmarks.

Students’ tribute to Guru Arjan Dev

Students and teachers of Revel Dale Public School paid a tribute to Sri Guru Arjan Dev through different activities. Devotional musical presentations were soulfully shown on the stage to make everyone aware of the supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Arjan Dev. Shabads written by Sri Guru Arjun Dev were sung with a lot of devotion by the students. The teachers of the school dwelt upon the teachings, principles and convictions of Sri Guru Arjan Dev. Children resolved to dedicate their life to the welfare and service of mankind. They all said that they would never budge from the path of truth and righteousness.

Faculty devp programme at AGC

A five-day faculty development programme was started at AGC, Amritsar, n hybrid mode on May 22, by the Department of Electrical Engineering. Principal, AGC Dr. V.K. Banga and Dr. M.K. Jha, Professor Dr. B. R. Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar have inaugurated the FDP. In his inaugural address Dr. Banga appreciated the objectives of the FDP and said that Non- Conventional energy are need of the future as demand of energy is going to be increased day-by-day. Various eminent academicians and experts from reputed industries will deliver the expert lectures on latest trends of Non-Conventional Energy Sources. Prof. Jha, from NIT, Jalandhar delivered lecture on Biofuel and bio-energy, whereas, Dr. Rajneesh Arora, former Vice- chancellor, IKG PTU and Managing Director AGC talked about National Education Policies adopted by Government. More than 100 participants have attended the inauguration session and lectures.

Internship programme on web devp

Institution's Innovation Council of DAV College organized an internship programme on web development , mobile apps and e commerce development. Rahul Verma, Chetanya Sehgal, Kashish Ahuja, Yash deep Singh, Samar and Ritesh attended their internship program in WebTecz. Principal Dr. Gupta congratulated these students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. “Through Internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork etc. Similarly, it offers the employer the opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace, develop talent and potentially build a pipeline for future full-time employees.” IIC Vice-President and College Vice-Principal Dr. Daizy Sharma, IIC Convenor Dr. Vibha chopra and IIC Internship Coordinator Prof. Shivani Sanan felicitated these students and prayed for their bright future.

Seminar on 'Int’l Nurses Day-2023'

A seminar on the role and contributions of the profession of nursing was organized at Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN) today in which Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the nursing was most noble and service oriented vocation. He said there is rising demand of the professional nursing world over and the men are also choosing the profession these days. Dedicated to 'International Nurses Day-2023', the seminar, said College Principal Dr. Amanpreet Kaur, was aimed to highlight the contributions and role of the nursing today. She said the Covid-19 gave new challenges to the health sector and the nursing was the core to the services. “The nursing profession is such that one need to have sense of social service as one need to serve the patients without any greed and discrimination”, said Chhina earlier.

Oath–taking ceremony of graduates

Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) conducted an oath-taking ceremony for 57 passing-out veterinary graduates of batch 2017. Dr. PS Mavi welcomed the Guests, Dr. HK Verma, Principal, KCVAS, Amritsar and Managing Director, Dr. SK Nagpal. Dr. HK Verma administered the Veterinarian’s Oath to the passing out graduates and asked them to ensure veterinary practice in line with the principles of veterinary ethics. The passing out graduates expressed their gratitude towards the untiring efforts of diligent teachers to fulfill their goal. Dr SK Nagpal blessed the new Vets with the advice to work with integrity, sincerity and honesty while serving the dumb creatures which are important part of farming community and are the livelihood means for them along with food security of the nation.

Mamta shines in university exams

A student of DAV College Amritsar has topped in the GNDU exams of MA Hindi semester 3 once again. Mamta has bagged 1st position in the district in university exams by securing 302 out of 400. Principal Dr. Amardeep Gupta and Dr Kiran Khanna congratulated Mamta for the brilliant performance in the university exams and gave her best wishes for future as well. Dr Seema Sharma and Dr Anuradha Sharma were also present on the occasion to give blessings to the student for her bright future.