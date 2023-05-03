DAV students excel in varsity exams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College student Vanshita Mahajan of BVoc Web Designing and IT has bagged the first position by scoring 322 marks out of 400. Similarly, Varun Duggal stood second, Armanpreet Singh third, Hasmukhdeen fourth and Devansh Bhalla got the fifth positions in BVoc by scoring 304, 303, 292 and 281 marks, respectively, in their university exams. Principal Amardeep Gupta and Prof Vikram Sharma congratulated the merit holders and applauded the efforts and hard work of the students in achieving these positions. Gupta said the excellent academic ambience and the innovative teaching and learning methods of the college have always helped the students to excel in academics.

World Asthma Day observed

World Asthma Day is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma, a World Health Organisation collaborative organisation founded in 1993. The day is celebrated on first Tuesday of May month to raise awareness of asthma worldwide. The Global Initiative for Asthma has chosen “Asthma care for All” as the theme for the 2023 World Asthma Day. FICCI FLO Amritsar collaborated with Medicaid Hospital and organised an interactive session to raise awareness on respiratory wellness among students and staff of BBK DAV College. Dr Ravneet Grover, a renowned pulmonologist and allergy specialist of the city, addressed the audience on respiratory allergies and asthma.

SL School students perform dance

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School organised Nritya Ragini live dance and music performance on April 30. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and director-principal Anita Bhalla hosted the guests. Ashok Talwar (Chairman Improvement Trust, Amritsar) along with his wife, Sandeep Rishi (Commissioner Municipal Corporation and Swami Prakarshanand (Chinmaya Mission, Delhi) were the guests. Artistes performed Shiv Tandav, Aaj Radha Ko Shyam, Taal Se Taal, Raat sung by Bhavan’s music team. Bhavan’s teachers and girl students gave a dance performance, which enthralled the audience. After this grand presentation, Swami Prakarshanand gave Gurudev’s blessings to everyone and said that God can be reached through voice and dance, today this thing has been directly proved in front of us by the teachers and students of Bhavan Vidyalaya. Chairman Avinash Mohindru while addressing said that it is our endeavour to give whatever we can give to the society. The audience enjoyed songs and dances in the programme.

Farewell party at SRA school

Students of Class XI gathered to bid farewell ‘Sham-e-Rukhsat’ to their seniors in the campus of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. Boys and girls of Class XII welcomed and escorted to be seated in the school auditorium to watch the stage performances. The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. The musical parody on Bollywood dance presented by the enthusiastic children enthralled the hearts of one and all. The outgoing students also participated in various games specially designed for the event and the winners were awarded with the prizes. The star attraction of the programme was modelling by Class XII students. The students clad in gorgeous and splendid dresses set the floor on fire. Principal of the school, Vinodita Sankhyan, and jury members, including school president Balbir Bajaj blessed the children and wished them good luck to make a mark in the world outside. Vinodita Sankhyan inspired the students to work hard to fulfil their dreams.

Labour Day celebrated

The Senior Study II celebrated the dedication and hard work of the working class. The celebrations began with the soulful rendition of the school prayers. The students accentuated the importance of International Labour Day through a creative and energetic “Nukkad-Natak” presented by the students of Class XI & XII (commerce). It highlighted the sincere efforts, continuous endeavours and diligent work done by the workers of the school. A ‘Thank You’ card made by the students of junior wing, along with a small token of appreciation was presented to each and every ‘didi & bhaiya’ of the school. Director of the school, Vijay Mehra, extolled the performance of students and exhorted them to help the workers keep the school clean.