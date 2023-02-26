DAV students shine in GNDU exam

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV College made their institution proud by excelling in the university examinations. The college students have achieved outstanding results in BSc (IT) first semester examination, the results of which were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Gautam secured 335 marks out of 400 and stood first in the district. He also thanked the faculty members of the Department of Computer Science. The students attributed their success to faculty’s hard work and punctuality. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the topper and wished him success in all his future endeavours. Gupta added that hard work is the stepping stone to success. “We can become scholars by earning a little bit of knowledge every day. The progress and prosperity of any region depends on the educated class. The educated class works to give a new direction to the society. In this era, it is necessary for us to be educated and to keep up with the times,” he said. The Head of the Department, Prof Vikram Sharma, also congratulated all meritorious students of the department.

Spring Dale girl wins nat’l debate

Exhibiting amazing brain skills, Mehak Khanna, a Class XI student of Spring Dale Senior School, has emerged as the winner of the National Debate Competition-2023 held online by the Bal Education Trust, a Gujarat-based institution. The competition began on January 1 and it culminated on February 16. Owing to her confidence, composure and impressive oratory skills, she rigorously participated in three rounds: District, State and National, and finally won, defeating all speakers nationwide. She won accolades not just for herself but for the school as well. She will be awarded with a prize money of Rs 11,000, a trophy, gold medal and appreciation and achievement certificates.

Nat’l conference at Khalsa College

The Postgraduate Department of Physics, Khalsa College, on Saturday organised the 6th National Conference on ‘Current Advances in Physical Sciences’. Prof BP Singh from Aligarh Muslim University was the guest of honour and a renowned name in the field of experimental nuclear physics, Prof Bir Bikram Singh from Akal University, Talwandi Sabo, was the keynote speaker. Anupinder Singh and Sandeep Sharma from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, were the resource persons. In the keynote lecture, Prof Bir Bikram delivered a lecture on the topic, ‘Einstein to Higgs-Boson: In view of current advances in the field of Physics’. He expressed his hope that students and teachers can learn a lot from our mother tongue, and through the correlation of physics with philosophy, language, experience and mysticism. Anupinder Singh delivered a lecture on the ‘Amazing world of ceramics’. He explained the progress and importance of ceramics in this day and age is a very fruitful. Sandeep Sharma dwelt on ‘Two dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides and their applications’ through a presentation. Bindiya Arora from GNDU chaired the technical session. Aman Mahanjan and Harjeet Kaur from GNDU evaluated the posters, and the best posters were recognised.

Innovation Council holds workshop

The Institution’s Innovation Council of DAV College organised an internship programme on income tax and GST laws for its students under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Amardeep Gupta. Three students of BBA (Sem VI) Parnamika Kapoor, Vandan Aggarwal and Kavyansh Kumar Sharma attended a one-week internship with Ashwani Daljit and two students of BCom (Sem IV) Vishal Kumar and Paras Sharma attended 11-day internship training with GVNKA & Associates. Principal Gupta congratulated the students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. Through internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of learning such as problem-solving, creative thinking, digital skills, teamwork, among others. Likewise, it offers the employer an opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace.

School hosts farewell event

Goodwill International School (GIS) bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Class X through a show, “Yaadein” in the school campus. Class IX students anchored the programme, which included a welcome song, dance performance, singing, role playing etc. The outgoing students also spoke about their sweet memories in the school. A judgment for titles on the basis of stage performances was done by senior teachers Ramandeep Kaur and Ranjit Kaur. The titles of Mr GIS and Ms GIS were bagged by Avtar Singh and Komalpreet Kaur and Handsome and Miss Charming titles were given to Gagandeep Singh and Lovejeet Kaur. Chairman Gurdial Singh advised the students to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur gave blessings and best wishes for the bright future of the students. Mementos and gifts were also distributed to outgoing students and senior teachers Satnam Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ramanjot Kaur, Ranjit Kaur and Amarpreet Kaur.