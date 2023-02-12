DAV students visit Partition Museum

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A delegation of 20 students from MCVP Department of DAV College Amritsar visited the Partition Museum. The aim of the visit is to connect youngsters with their roots, who have been living in the city. “The students got a chance to have an insight into the situation of the country during Partition,” informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The students were accompanied by their coordinator, Prof Roohi Sharma and Prof Vani Sharma. Dr Gupta said, “As per the vision, students having roots in Amritsar will be acquainted with the culture of the state. A group of 20 students has come. It is a great initiative. This gives each one of them a chance to establish a connection and understand their own cultural values in a profound way.” The group was accompanied by Manager, Partition Museum, Rajwinder Kaur. Co ordinator Prof Sandeep Kumar said, “The students are thrilled. We shall also be taking them to Attari-Wagah border to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony.” Principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta opined that the exercise has been great in increasing knowledge of students beyond the textbooks regarding one of the most significant historical event of not just our country but also the world.

Annual Prize Distribution held

R.D Khosla D.A.V Modal Sr Sec. School, Batala on Saturday celebrated its annual prize distribution function titled “Rainbow’ in the school premises. The principal of the school Bindu Bhalla gave a warm welcome to the members and dignitaries including Ajay Khosla, Arvind Khosla, Gourav Sally, Yashpal Chouhan, Bhupinder Singh and former Improvement Trust, Batala, Chairman Kasturi Lal Seth and also greeted the parents. Batala MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi was the Chief Guest. He expressed his delight over the stellar performance of the students and commended the efforts of teachers and school administration for making the programme a success.

Ashramites shine in Hula Hoop c’ship

The students of Shri Ram Ashram Sen. Sec. School, Batala Road (ICSE & ICS) showed excellent performance in 10th State level Hula Hoop Championship by bagging 17 medals. The Championship was held in J.J. Innovation Centre, Ranjit Avenue where players of various districts participated. 17 Students of Shri Ram Ashram Sen. Sec. School participated in it. 13 students won gold medals, two students bagged silver medals and two students got bronze medals. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the students and told that the school is celebrating its century year and it is legacy of the school to show excellent in academics as well as in sports. The school lays equal emphasis on education and games. Sports help to inculcate various skills like leadership team spirit among the students. President, Balbir Bajaj and Secretary Satish Bansal wished for the better future of the winner and told that the school plays a significant role in overall development of the students.

Farming workshop at Khalsa College

An international workshop on Strategies for Better Productivity in Dairy and Goat Farming was organized at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences today. College Principal, Dr. Harish Kumar Verma, the workshop was organized in collaboration with senior experts from PUM Netherlands, an organization promoting dairy business. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Verma said that Netherlands based PUM is a voluntary organization that aims to create a positive impact in the economy, environment and society of emerging developing countries globally. PUM expert delegates including senior dairy and goat specialist Adrian Merks, sector coordinator Gerrit Brummelman and PUM India representative KR Jain jointly explained the additional benefits of dairy cattle rearing by Dutch farmers.

Sports tourney at Khalsa College

The seventh edition of five-day Inter Khalsa College Sports Tournament concluded with grandeur at Khalsa College. Various sports competitions were organized among the Khalsa institutions run under the Khalsa College Governing Council, which mainly included cricket, basketball, badminton, volley, tug of war and athletics. Khalsa College stood first, Khalsa College of Physical Education took runners up position and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences was first runner up. Among girls, Khalsa College of Physical Education was the winner, Khalsa College of Women runners up and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Khalsa College Of Law was the first runners-up. The Honorary Secretary of the Council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who arrived as the chief guest, while addressing after awarding said that such tournaments bring the students closer to each other and create mutual brotherhood. He said that sports are extremely beneficial for the all-round development of the human body and students should participate in them without any sense of defeat. Khalsa College, Principal Dr. Mehal Singh welcomed the guests and congratulated the winning players and said that due to lack of interest in sports nowadays, physical and mental diseases are arising in the students. Khalsa College Amritsar was the winner in the basketball (boys) competition. In the Basketball (Girls) competition, Khalsa College of Physical Education was the winner. Other events included volleyball and cricket. On this occasion, Khalsa College student Divyansh Singh Panwar, who participated in the Olympic Games, was honored with a cash prize of one lakh. Sportspersons who achieved fame in sports were awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.