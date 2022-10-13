DAV wins SWACHH VIDALAYA puraskar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Under the Swachh Bharat, Swachh Vidalya programme of Ministry of HRD, Govt.of India, DAV International School became the recipient of Swachh Vidalya Puraskar- 2022. Principal Dr Anjana Gupta shared that this prestigious award has been presented to the school on the basis of the fulfilment of its parameters as made by the GOI. This award was presented to the school by the state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Out the 26 schools that received the award, DAV International School is the only one in the city to have got this acclaim. Out of all the govt, government-aided and private schools, DAV International got the maximum of 5-star rating.

IPS officer visits alma mater

Archita Mittal, an alumnus of Spring Dale School visited the campus today to interact with her teachers and mentors and share the joy of her hard-won success in the UPSC. She had secured 180 rank in Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020-21, one of the toughest exams in the country clinching Indian Police Services. She took a round of the premises with the nostalgia of childhood memories tickling her memory lane. The Principal and the teaching staff were very pleased at Archita’s accomplishments. In her conversation with the Principal Rajiv Sharma, she shared that she went on to study at SRCC Delhi and then IIM Lucknow post school.

Girl Child Day celebrated

Women Empowerment cum Grievance Redressal cum Complaint Cell of DAV College Amritsar organized a poster-making and poetry recitation competition to mark the International Girl Child Day. Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal DAV College introduced the theme of the day i.e. ‘Our time is now, our rights, our future. He hailed the spirit of women hood. He envisioned the shift of gender dynamics towards womanhood. He focused that these days are celebrated to sensitise. About 70 participants fervently and actively participated in poster-making contest with varied themes highlighting the issues, concerns, problems, and achievements of the girl children. A look at the posters displays the need and urgency to give fair chance and a purge from gender-based discrimination. Sumit Neb, Pragti Sharma, and Sanjeevani bagged first three positions in poster making contest. Simarjit Kaur Shergill and Nitish Singla shared the consolation prize. Around 40 students participated in poetry recitation in all three languages – English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

GNDU reschedules form submission

The online form submission for December 2022 exams and fee payments for Under Graduate Semester 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and Post Graduate Semester 1, 3 for Private students and for Regular (subject selection) through online portal http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx has been rescheduled. Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor in charge (Examinations) said that the online portal is opened for filling online semester examinations form (full subjects/re-appear/special chance/additional subject and improvement) and fee payment, subject selection (regular students) through online mode or Draft/Cash at University cash counter. Manual forms will be submitted (special chance/additional subject) for annual and annual supplementary exams. He said that according to scheduled without late fee, last date for private students for printing fee slip/to select subjects on portal & generate the challan by colleges is October 18, 2022 and with late fee till October November 5.

RR Bawa DAV hosts cooking fest

Home Science Department of RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, Batala organized a 'Fireless Cooking' competition, with Dr Ekta Khosla, Principal, RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, as judge. The students participated in this event with full zeal and enthusiasm and prepared the recipes like Coconut Banana Laddu, and Oreo Cake, Bread Sandwiches, Bhelpuri, Coconut Laddu and Chaat Papdi. In this competition, Kumari Deepika (BA Semester III) and Kumari Mansi (DCA Semester I), bagged first position, Kumari Arpandeep Kaur and Kumari Komalpreet (BA Semester III) secured second spot and Kumari Sargam and Kumari Navneet Kaur (BSc Semester III) bagged third position. Kumari Bhavya Mahajan (BA Semester III) got the consolation prize. Principal Ekta Khosla congratulated the organizers and students and encouraged them to organise such events in future also as these competitions allow people to make healthier choices while providing them nutrition guidelines.

Agniveer recruitment exam on Oct 16

The common entrance examination (CEE), is being conducted at Army Public school, Khasa cantt, Amritsar, on October 16, 2022 for all medical fit candidates of Tibri recruitment rally, which was conducted from September 1-14. The test will be conducted for categories of Agniveer (general duty) (all arms), Agniveer technical (all arms), Agniveer (clerk/store keeper) (all arms) and Agniveer tradesmen (all arms). The candidates are required to report at tcp-9 as per given timing in admit card. The gate will remain open till 6.00 am on October 16. All candidates are requested to bring adequate water bottle and eatables with them so that they are well nourished before the examination. Candidates are strictly informed not to carry any mobile, Bluetooth devices and use any unfair means inside the CEE venue as they will be debarred from giving further examination.