Day 1: No one turns up to file nominations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 25

On the first day of filing nominations on Tuesday, no candidate from any political party or even Independents turned up to file their nominations from any of the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

It being a public holiday on Wednesday, candidates would now be able to file their nominations on Thursday only. Even as the process for filing nominations would end on February 1, the candidates have only five working days to complete the formalities.

The officials associated with the election said usually, very few candidates prefer submitting their papers on the first day, as they have to get their papers in order.

Of the 11 Assembly segments in the district, five — Amritsar South, Amritsar North, Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Amritsar Central — are in urban sector, while the remaining six — Ajnala, Attari, Rajasansi, Baba Bakala, Jandiala Guru and Majitha — are rural constituencies.

Another reason for the slow start of the nomination process is that many political parties were yet to announce their candidates. But as the last day to file nominations is on February 1, parties, too, would have to announce their candidates in a couple of days, so that they get ample time to submit their nominations.

While Congress has announced candidates from all constituencies, except Attari, BJP has so far announced only one candidate apart from another by its alliance partner Punjab Lok Congress, which has announced its candidate from Amritsar South constituency.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha floated by farmer unions has so far announced its candidate from Rajasansi constituency only. Shiromani Akali Dal has announced candidates from all seats except Amritsar South, from where Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting. So far, AAP is the only political party which has announced candidates from all seats.

SAD candidate files papers from Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran: Of the four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the district, only one candidate filed his nomination paper on the first day on Tuesday. Ranjit Singh Brahmpura filed his papers from Khadoor Sahib Vidhan Sabha constituency. The SAD candidate filed his papers before the Returning Officer-cum-SDM Khadoor Sahib. The nomination papers would not be filed on Wednesday, as January 26 is a public holiday. Ranjit Singh strictly followed Covid-19 precautions and was accompanied by his associates at the time of filing his papers. No one filed nominations from Tarn Taran, Patti and Khemkaran constituencies. OC