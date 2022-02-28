Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

As many as 1,50,316 children were administered polio drops on the first day of the three-day immunisation drive here on Sunday.

The drive started with the health authorities flagging off a rickshaw rally to create awareness among residents.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh administered polio drops to a newborn child at Bhai Dharam Singh Satellite Hospital in Ranjit Avenue.

He said though India has been declared a polio-free nation years ago, the drive was still being conducted as neighbouring countries have still not achieved the target. He said there was always a chance of viral infection coming from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan.

The health authorities said 49.6 per cent of the total targeted children in the 0-5 age group were immunised on Sunday. The department had set up 1,428 booths at various public places and in residential areas.

Dr Charanjit Singh said in the next two days, the health teams would visit homes to cover children who were not brought to polio booths. In an appeal to the general public, he exhorted them to get their children immunised.

1,209 teams on job in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: The three–day pulse polio drive started in the district on Sunday for which the district administration has sought cooperation of social organisations to make it a success. Civil Surgeon Dr Rohit Mehta said in this three-day drive, 1,44,298 kids in the age group of 0 to 5 years would be immunised across the district. Migrant labourers taking shelter on roadsides, brick kilns, rice shellers, labour colonies, too, would be covered. Dr Mehta said to make the drive a success, 1,209 teams have been formed and 148 supervisors will supervise the task. OC