Day-2 Punjab State Inter Varsity Youth Fair at GNDU: Legendary tale of ‘Mirza Sahiban’ dominates performing arts events

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA, Amritsar East, was the chief guest of the four-day Punjab State Inter Varsity Youth Fair organised by the Department of Youth Services at Guru Nanak Dev University. On the second day, competitions in folk song, ghazal, classical instrumental rhythm and classical instrumental vocal were organised.

Addressing the gathering, Kaur said that youth fairs are a source of inspiration for youngsters and they learn a lot from these fairs. Students of 16 universities from various districts of the state participated in different events. Majority of the presentations were centred around folk hero ‘Mirza.’ Considered as one of the four tragic love stories from Punjab, Mirza Sahiban has had an important cultural influence in terms of its literary narrative, understanding of class and caste system and social ecosystem of Punjab.

Celebrating Punjab’s folklore, different contexts related to Mirza were performed through plays, dance performances. Mehak, a student from Punjabi University, Patiala, who presented a folk ballad on the popular folklore, shared, “It’s a classic folk lore that has been celebrated for its critique on social landscape of the time its set in. It talks about love, valour, betrayal and its imprint on Punjabi cultural and literary landscape is unforgettable.”

Apart from performing arts, fine arts competitions were organised in the architecture department, in which the participants were asked to draw/paint portraits. Apart from artists presenting different colours of society, installations, artists making beautiful rangolis, still life, mehndi and photography presented beautiful scenes of colorful Punjab.

The festival also hosted short film and documentary screenings on the subject of Punjab and its culture. Initiating dialogue on the stage, where student-filmmaker engaged in subjects, reviving heritage and traditions of erstwhile Punjab. The session had insightful discussion on folk songs, folk traditions, folk instruments and even, dialects of Punjab that need to be revived. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, Youth Welfare Department, said that one of the purpose of hosting the youth festival is to engage young generation in not just promoting but sustaining the culture and traditions that are exclusive to Punjab. Later in the day, presentation of bhands, mime, shabad were also held.

