Day 4: Bhai Vir Singh’s works remembered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

The fourth day of the 7th Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair being held at Khalsa College was full of various literary and cultural events.

The fair started with a seminar dedicated to the birth centenary of noted sikh scholar, writer and environmentalist Bhai Vir Singh. The topic was Father of Modern Punjabi Literature: Bhai Vir Singh. Dr Mehal Singh said Bhai Vir Singh’s contribution to Punjabi literature is multifaceted. Dr Sarbjot Singh Behl, poet and academician, highlighted the literature by Bhai Vir Singh, which talks about living in harmony with nature, the social and cultural landscape of Punjab, in general.

Dr Rana Nayyar, discussing in detail about the works of Bhai Vir Singh. “We need to re-read the works of Bhai Vir Singh, for its relevance in 21st century,” said Dr Nayyar.

The second session of the day was World Conferences on Contribution to the Progress of Mother Language was organised by Jagat Punjabi Sabha Canada, chaired by Dr Ajaj Singh Chatha. During the programme, the second edition of the book ‘Vekhya Shahr Bombay’ by Gurcharan Singh Sagu, a migrant Punjabi writer living in England, was also released. Later in the afternoon, a cultural singing performance was performed by Baba Belli, was held. National folkdance performances were presented by the youth welfare department of the college.

