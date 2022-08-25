Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, August 24
A day after the raid at the Motor Vehicle Inspector’s office here, vigilance officials grilled Motor Vehicle Inspector Davinder Singh for three hours here on Wednesday.
Vigilance officials inquired about the modus operandi for issuing the fitness certificates for the commercial vehicles.
It has been reliably learnt that fitness certificates of hundreds of vehicles were issued without proper checking. The vigilance has confiscated the records pertaining to different periods for examination.
The Vigilance Bureau had exposed a scam of issuing fitness certificates to the vehicles without physical checking after taking bribe in Sangrur.
Following this, the Punjab Government ordered conducting simultaneous raids in different districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Mansa, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.
During the raid, the vigilance nabbed Motor Vehicle Inspector posted at Jalandhar Naresh Kaler and two private agents. The bureau also recovered Rs 12.5 lakh of bribe amount and confiscated documents pertaining to suspicious issuance of fitness certificates to vehicles.
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said all documents seized from the MVI office were being scrutinised and appropriate action would be taken following completion of probe.
He said raids were conducted following the orders from the Punjab Government though there were verbal complaints of staff issuing fitness certificates to different types of commercial vehicles without following prescribed rules of the state government.
According to the norms, the vehicles are to be physically inspected by the MVI staff before issuing the fitness certificate, which is mandatory to ply the vehicle on road. Nevertheless, the Regional Transport Authority and MVI staff was allegedly passing the vehicles only on the basis of documents without physical inspections of vehicles, it is alleged.
Records confiscated
- During questioning, vigilance officials inquired about the modus operandi for issuing fitness certificates for the commercial vehicles
- It has been learnt that fitness certificates of hundreds of vehicles have been issued without proper checking
- The vigilance has confiscated the records pertaining to different periods for examination
- Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said all documents seized from the MVI office were being scrutinised and appropriate action would be taken following completion of probe
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...