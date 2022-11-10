Day after youth's murder, police arrest one, book 20 persons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

Day after the murder of a youth identified as Jobandeep Singh (35) in Harad Khurd village, the police have arrested the prime accused, Rachhpal Singh, alias Happy. The Ramdass police have booked around 20 persons in the case.

Besides Happy, those booked in the case include Sukhraj Singh, alias Sukh, Charanjit Sigh Channi, Davinder Singh, Bhajan Singh, Inderjit Singh, Harinder Singh, Tannu and Palwinder Singh, all residents of Gaggomahal village here. The remaining suspects were yet to be identified.

According to information, Jobandeep had suffered a bullet injury in the neck and died on his way to hospital.

Amarjit Singh, brother of the deceased, stated to police that they had a land dispute with Rachhpal, his two brothers Sukhraj and Charnjit Singh, Davinder Singh and his brother Bhajan Singh and Inderjit Singh for quite a long time. He said Jobandeep had returned after sowing wheat in the fields when the accused armed with rifles, swords and baseball bats came outside their house on Tuesday. He said he was standing outside.

He said on seeing them, he went inside the house. He said they barged into their house and started indiscriminate firing. He said Harinder climbed the stairs and fired a shot at Jobandeep who fell on the ground. The accused fled the spot after the incident.

Investigating officer SI Ajaypal Singh said the police had registered a case under Sections 302, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the suspects. While Rachhpal has been nabbed, raids were on to arrest the remaining accused. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.