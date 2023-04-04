Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

Manmeet Singh Gill
Amritsar, April 3
Just 40 days since the city hosted the G20 Summit, most of the new Tricolor lights installed during the beautification project ahead of the international event have now become defunct.
Under the beautification project, these light strips had been wrapped on most of the street light poles on different roads here. However, now as a large number of these lights are not functional.
“Huge amounts were spent on the beautification, out of which surely a big amount would have been spent on buying these lights. It must be investigated, if these lights were of poor quality,” said Bakhtawar Singh, a resident.
“If you happen to go to the Airport road at night, you would see that it the lights on one pole are glowing, these are defunct on the next three poles. A majority of these lights are not working,” noted another resident, Hemant Kumar.
The residents suggested that the infrastructure created as part of the preparations for the G 20 summit must be protected and the administration should also ensure that all the new traffic signals, lights and other facilities continue to remain functional.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled