Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, April 3

Just 40 days since the city hosted the G20 Summit, most of the new Tricolor lights installed during the beautification project ahead of the international event have now become defunct.

Under the beautification project, these light strips had been wrapped on most of the street light poles on different roads here. However, now as a large number of these lights are not functional.

“Huge amounts were spent on the beautification, out of which surely a big amount would have been spent on buying these lights. It must be investigated, if these lights were of poor quality,” said Bakhtawar Singh, a resident.

“If you happen to go to the Airport road at night, you would see that it the lights on one pole are glowing, these are defunct on the next three poles. A majority of these lights are not working,” noted another resident, Hemant Kumar.

The residents suggested that the infrastructure created as part of the preparations for the G 20 summit must be protected and the administration should also ensure that all the new traffic signals, lights and other facilities continue to remain functional.