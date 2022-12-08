Days after making extortion calls, miscreants fire at IELTS centre in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 7

Panic gripped Valtoha village when unidentified miscreants fired gunshots at the IELTS centre of Mahanveer Singh here on Tuesday.

Gangster Harry Chatha had been demanding extortion money of Rs 15 lakh by calling at Mahanveer Singh’s cellphone for the last one week. Gangster Harry Chatha in his SMS had threatened Mahanveer Singh that in case he informed the police about the matter, he along with his family members would be eliminated.

DSP Joginder Singh, who is investigating the matter, confirmed that some miscreants fired gunshots at the IELTS centre of Mahanveer Singh. He said one shot hit the gate of the centre and the miscreants also fired in the air.

Village residents said the incident led to panic in the border village. The functioning of commercial establishments too was hit by the incident. A case under Sections 387, 506 and 120-B of the IPC was registered by the police.

DSP Joginder Singh said the police were investigating the case from several angles. Terrified by the incident, Mahanveer refused to tell anything in this regard.