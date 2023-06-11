DC inspects flood control works

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Saturday visited the border area of Ajnala along with civil, police and BSF officials, where he inspected the works, especially regarding flood control measures, being done by various departments and village defence committees.

On the occasion, BSF personnel and local farmers discussed their issues with the DC. Ajnala SDM Arvindarpal Singh, DSP Sanjeev Kumar, District Revenue Officer Kishan Kumar, Engineer (Drains) Gurbir Singh, SDO Ramandeep Singh and officers and jawans of BSF 73 Battalion were.

Talwar visited Saharan, Singhoke, Panjgrain, Kot Razada, Shahpur, BOP Chandigarh and various other border outposts.

Farmers cultivating the land across the fence also demanded electricity supply for irrigation during the daytime from 9am to 5pm as long as they cannot go to fields at other times due to restrictions by the BSF.

The DC asked PSPCL officials to ensure that the farmers were supplied electricity for tubewells during the daytime. He also inspected the flood control measures being taken in the area and the soil erosion in the fields near Musa village alongside the Ravi.