DC lauds PSEB Class XII exam toppers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday met with officials of the District Education Department and students who excelled in the PSEB Class XII exams. He said Amritsar topped the state with maximum pass percentage in the PSEB Class XII board exams with 97.27 per cent.

The DC said a total of 26,933 students took the PSEB Class XII exam from the district out of which, 26,197 students passed. “This happened because of the serious efforts put in by teachers, students and everyone involved. Owing to their hard work, students’ academic performance not only improved but they excelled in the exams,” he said.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Rajesh Kumar said nine students from the district found their names in the state merit list.

“Six of the meritorious students are from private-affiliated schools and three from government-run schools. The district topper in the PSEB Class XII exams, Jiya Mahajan from Mussorie International School, is ranked at 83rd position in the state merit list. The number of girl students in the merit list is more than the number of boys from Amritsar,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.