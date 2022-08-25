DC orders girdawari to assess crop loss in fields along Beas

Tarn Taran, August 24
The district administration has ordered an assessment of crop loss in agricultural fields alongside the Beas after riverwater entered the fields in the area. Deputy Commissioner Munish Kumar visited the area on Wednesday and ordered a girdawari.
The purpose was to consider the case for compensation for crop loss. The DC, accompanied with MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, visited Gharka, Gujjarpura, Munda Pind, Dhun Dhaewala and Bhail villages among others.
The farmers in the area had earlier flagged issues arising every year with the rise in the river water level during monsoon. The DC has asked the officials of the drainage department to resolve the issues faced by the farmers.
