DC Sudan pledges to donate eyes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

Showing his commitment towards the welfare of society, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan today pledged to donate his eyes during an awareness event organised by Dr Shakeen Singh Eye Hospital as a part of the ongoing eye donation fortnight here.

The event, organised under the aegis of the Eye Bank Association of India (EBAI), saw the participation of over 150 patients who were able to regain vision after the surgery. The event also witnessed the participation of various NGOs involved in promoting eye donations.

Renowned eye specialist Dr Shakeen Singh and his team have performed over 700 eye transplants in the last four years, out of which 550 transplants were done free. The event was attended by IBAI president JKS Parihar, Director (Health) Ranjit Singh, Dr Niti Singla, Dr BS Dhillon and other experts in the field.