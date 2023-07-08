DC takes stock of flood control measures in dist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 7

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar convened a meeting of heads of various departments to discuss flood preparedness here on Friday.

He instructed the officials to buy all those goods necessary to protect people against floods. Procurement should be carried out on time and cleanliness of drain should be ensured. Keeping in mind the rainy season, it was imperative to take preventive steps.

The DC instructed the District Market Officer to get the roads of the markets cleaned. The officials were asked to be prepared to take village-level duties, take people to safer places, arrange their food and fodder for animals. He announced that he would personally inspect the arrangements of the departments and negligence, if any, would not be tolerated.

He instructed officials concerned that resourceful departments like the Army, BSF, NDRF, respective departments and village-wise lists of divers should also be made so that they could be approached in case of need. He instructed the Health Department to ensure the chlorination of water tanks in the villages. He asked the officials of the Agriculture Department that in the event of floods, the fodder should be arranged in advance so that there was no difficulty in case of need.