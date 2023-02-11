DC to beggars' rescue

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 10

A group of women beggars at Attari village were made aware of government welfare schemes when they approached Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan for alms. The DC was returning after attending a programme held to mark the martyrdom day of Sham Singh Attari on Friday.

He asked the beggars whether they had been enlisted under the Atta-Daal and the MGNREGA schemes. To which they replied in negative. He immediately suggested them to go for subscription under both schemes.

The DC instructed SDM and BDPO to register the names of the needy people under the schemes ensuring them monthly supply of ration and MGNREGA job cards as employment.

He asked them about the quality of water supply in their houses and instructed officials of the Water Supply Department to ensure supply of clean water to their homes.