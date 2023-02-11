DC to beggars' rescue

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, February 10
A group of women beggars at Attari village were made aware of government welfare schemes when they approached Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan for alms. The DC was returning after attending a programme held to mark the martyrdom day of Sham Singh Attari on Friday.
He asked the beggars whether they had been enlisted under the Atta-Daal and the MGNREGA schemes. To which they replied in negative. He immediately suggested them to go for subscription under both schemes.
The DC instructed SDM and BDPO to register the names of the needy people under the schemes ensuring them monthly supply of ration and MGNREGA job cards as employment.
He asked them about the quality of water supply in their houses and instructed officials of the Water Supply Department to ensure supply of clean water to their homes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...